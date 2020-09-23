Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

It comes after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, where he threw a career high 417 yards along with four touchdown passes. He led the team to beat the Dolphins 31-28 in Miami.

"He's got ice water in his veins man, said head coach Sean McDermott. "There's no moment that's too big for him. That was true from the very start when we got him here quite honestly. Josh is the leader. He does a great job leading by example and that winning mindset. He's a highly competitive guy as are the guys in the locker room. We've got a bunch of guys like that, which is a good thing for us."