Round up at Rachel's Mediterranean to support Oishei Children’s Hospital

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit key service lines and programming at Oishei Children's Hospital that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The next time you stop in at Rachel's Mediterranean for lunch or dinner, if you round up the cost of your meal, the money will go to Oishei Children's Hospital.

The Buffalo Bills, Bills' DT Harrison Phillips and Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill are advocating for people to round up their bill each time they visit any Rachel’s location during the month of September.

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit key service lines and programming at Oishei Children's Hospital that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rachel's Mediterranean Grill is honored to have our partners the Buffalo Bills and Harrison Phillips join us as we hold our 2nd annual fundraiser for Oishei's Children's Hospital. We look forward to your contribution as we come together to support our community as one. With all of our help we can provide necessary resources and awareness for our children, mothers and families,” said Joe Khoury, Co-Founder and CEO of Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill.