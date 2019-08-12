BUFFALO, N.Y. — Doug Flutie returned to Orchard Park on Sunday as a legend.

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback signed some autographs of the front image of the Flutie Flakes box (not actual boxes) for $50 on Sunday morning. All proceeds went to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

It's been two decades since Flutie Flakes flew off of store shelves across Western New York, but they're coming back.

ESPN reported last week that Flutie was re-releasing the cereal Sunday at New Era Field, where he was honored as a "Legend of the Game" during the Bills-Ravens game.

Flutie Flakes will be sold online first, then at Wegmans later this month.

According to ESPN, the cereal sold 2.3 million boxes when it was last released 20 years ago.

