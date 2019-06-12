ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As week 14 kicks off in the NFL, so does a unique tradition in its fourth year.

Players all around the league get to show off the causes and organizations that are important to them through custom designed cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative.

This year, 14 Bills players will participate:

Lorenzo Alexander, Josh Allen, Matt Barkley, Ike Boettger, Corey Bojoquez, Reid Ferguson, Stephen Hauschka, Jerry Hughes, Micah Hyde, Corey Liuget, Trent Murphy, Harrison Phillips, Jordan Poyer and Levi Wallace.

