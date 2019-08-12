ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's called My Cause, My Cleats, and this week hundreds of NFL players will wear specially designed cleats that will showcase causes that are important to the individual players.

That includes 14 members of the Bills for Sunday's game at New Era Field.

Last week, quarterback Josh Allen met up with the two young men who helped create the artwork for his shoes, and he talked about the organization that means so much to all of them.

Teenagers Charlie Logel and Clayton Pike didn't know each other before traumatic injuries put them both in Oishei Children's Hospital.

Life-changing events, on-going recovery, and then those two teens and their families were at One Bills Drive waiting on quarterback Josh Allen, admiring the cleats.

With their work on his feet, Charlie and Clayton with be there Sunday as Josh Allen steps on to the field to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

