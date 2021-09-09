x
Diggs finds validation in being selected a Bills captain

Receiver Stefon Diggs finds further validation in the fresh start he's enjoying after being selected as one of the Bills team captains.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs throws the back back and forth with Bills fans during pre-game activities before the NFL AFC championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Receiver Stefon Diggs finds further validation in the fresh start he's enjoying after being selected as one of the Bills team captains entering his second season in Buffalo.

Diggs was humbled with the designation because it's a reflection of how his teammates have embraced him as a person and not simply the player who produced record-setting numbers last season. 

Diggs acknowledges he wasn't a perfect teammate during his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and wanted to evolve as a person and player since being acquired in a trade with Buffalo in March 2020.

