Wallace in familiar role of starter

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace remains the starting cornerback opposite Tre'Davious White.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Each year, the Buffalo Bills bring in new competition in a bid to challenge cornerback Levi Wallace for the starting job. And each year, he finds himself back in his familiar spot opposite Tre’Davious White. That's where Wallace is expected to once again line up Sunday when the Bills open their season hosting Pittsburgh. Wallace is accustomed to competing for playing time. He eventually earned a scholarship after starting out as a walk-on at Alabama. He then signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018, and been a starter since midway through his rookie season.