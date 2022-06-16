Buffalo Bills training camp begins July 24 at St. John Fisher College in Rochester

This is the first time in two years the Bills will be back at St. John Fisher. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were doing camps at Highmark Stadium.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have announced the 2022 Training Camp will open on July 24 at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

This is the first time in two years the Bills will be back at St. John Fisher. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were doing camps at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Their first session will be July 24 at 9:45 a.m.

Fans attending this year's training camp sessions will be required to have a mobile ticket, which will be free of charge. You can get your tickets here: buffalobills.com/trainingcamp. There will be a limit of four tickets per account.

Season ticket members will get the first opportunity to get tickets to training camp starting July 13 at 10 a.m. Those registered on the Bills' mobile app can get their tickets beginning July 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the remaining tickets will be available for the general public.

Parking will be available at Mendon and Sutherland High Schools for each practice and shuttle bus service will be provided to training camp practices.