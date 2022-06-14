Bills open mandatory minicamp

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to key questions and storylines as the Bills opened a three day minicamp in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have opened a three-day minicamp at team headquarters. It is the first and only mandatory work of the offseason program, and the last on field work the team will get before training camp opens in late July.

Head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the importance of these sessions in terms of getting "all the paint on the pallet" before the upgraded level of preparation for the season begins in training camp.

He also offered the following updates:

Safety Jordan Poyer has reported for minicamp as expected. He has not taken part in the offseason program to this point as his newly hired agents work with the team pushing for a new contract that pays him more in line with top safeties in the NFL.

All players on the roster are in attendance.

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey continues to acclimate to the role having been quarterbacks coach prior and working directly with Josh Allen. McDermott described preparations on offense as being "light years ahead" as opposed to having gone outside the organization to hire a new coordinator after Brian Daboll left to become head coach of the New York Giants.

The Bills added more experience to the offensive line Monday by signing veteran Greg Van Roten to a one-year contract. He had last been with the Jets and also played for the Packers and Panthers over seven seasons in the NFL. McDermott says he values Van Roten's experience, but that the greater emphasis is on depth and competition. "The game is won and lost up front."

McDermott says the Bills younger defensive linemen enter camp with "more confidence" after attending Von Miller's pass rush summit in Las Vegas last week.

McDermott says the team is looking forward to returning to St. John Fisher College for training camp at the end of July. "I don't look forward to sleeping in college dorm rooms... but that's how you build a team through those shared experiences."