Bills set to fly to Chicago on Thursday evening

The team announced a change in travel plans ahead of Saturday's game against the Bears due to severe winter weather in the forecast.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have announced a change in travel plans ahead of Saturday's game in Chicago against the Bears.

Ordinarily, the team would fly on Friday, but due to snow and high winds forecast for both Chicago and Western New York, the team has announced it will fly to Chicago Thursday evening.

The Bills have a practice scheduled for Thursday afternoon at team headquarters in Orchard Park.

Earlier Wednesday, the postponements and rescheduling of two Sabres games were announced.

The NHL has announced that Friday, Dec. 23 game between the Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center has been postponed until March 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The Sabres were originally scheduled to host the Philadelphia Flyers that day. That game will now be played Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.