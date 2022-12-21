x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sabres

Sabres, Lightning game postponed

Due to the impending weather, the league has postponed Friday night's game until March 4th, and moved a Sabres-Flyers game to January 9th.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The forecast that calls for severe winter weather in Buffalo, and across the country, is causing the postponements and rescheduling of two Sabres games.

The NHL has announced that Friday, Dec. 23 game between the Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center has been postponed until March 4 at 12:30PM. 

The Sabres were originally scheduled to host the Philadelphia Flyers that day. That game will now be played Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center. 

Part of the decision, beyond public safety, had to do with the fact that the NHL begins its holiday break on Saturday, and doesn't want players stranded on the road as a result of weather. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out