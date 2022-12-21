Sabres, Lightning game postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The forecast that calls for severe winter weather in Buffalo, and across the country, is causing the postponements and rescheduling of two Sabres games.
The NHL has announced that Friday, Dec. 23 game between the Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center has been postponed until March 4 at 12:30PM.
The Sabres were originally scheduled to host the Philadelphia Flyers that day. That game will now be played Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.
Part of the decision, beyond public safety, had to do with the fact that the NHL begins its holiday break on Saturday, and doesn't want players stranded on the road as a result of weather.