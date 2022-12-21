Jordan Poyer missing practice with knee injury

Head coach Sean McDermott says they're taking a day by day approach as they prepare to face the Bears on Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills get healthier in other parts of the roster, head coach Sean McDermott acknowledges they could be without veteran safety Jordan Poyer when they face the Chicago Bears on Saturday.

Poyer is missing his second practice this week with a knee injury.

"Obviously there's a concern when a guy misses practice... after that I couldn't tell you."

Poyer has missed time this season with an elbow injury.

Center Mitch Morse remains in concussion protocol. Defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) is also missing practice Wednesday.

FIELDS FACTOR

The injuries on defense are measured to a degree against the fact that the Bills are facing a talented young quarterback in the Bears Justin Fields. The Bears selected Fields out of Ohio State with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He presents a threat not only with his arm, but even more so with his feet. He's the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000-yards in a season.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier acknowledges they can use some of the tactics that's led to success in limiting other mobile quarterbacks like Baltimore's Lamar Jackson over the years. Sean McDermott says he doesn't necessarily see it that way.

"I think each player is different. I think their offenses are different. I think Justin Fields is his own player to be honest with you. I say that respectfully. He's off to a great start. Obviously Lamar is a few years beyond that in terms of his veteranship in the league... He's a talented player and tough to defend."

RELAXATION SYNDROME

McDermott says he's confident the Bills are doing well to guard against the "relaxation syndrome." They clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth with a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Buffalo (11-3) is a nine point favorite against the Bears (3-11) this weekend.

The Bills would clinch their third straight division title with a win over the Bears, and they are still holding on to the top seed in the AFC in a battle with the Chiefs (11-3) against whom Buffalo holds the head to head tiebreaker after winning at Kansas City in week six. The top seed means a first round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

"You've got to be cafeful of that... the relaxation syndrome. You've got to stay on it on it. You've got to stay urgent in your approach."

"I think overall it's reinforced. That's a part of it... and then you look to your leaders to lead by example in this situation."

