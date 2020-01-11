Bills look to take advantage of window of opportunity vs. Patriots

The Bills have a chance to extend their division lead against a team that has been their nemesis in the AFC East.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills fans don't need to be reminded of the numbers. The ones that dictate how dominant the Patriots have been over Buffalo and others in the AFC East over the last two decades.

New England has won 35 of of the 40 meetings since Bill Belichick became the head coach in Foxboro back in the year 2000.

We'll leave it at that.

Sunday has arrived at long last.

This particular Sunday is one the Bills franchise has waited for and worked toward for some time. Buffalo is 5-2 atop the division while New England is 2-4 and riding a three game losing streak.

Tom Brady is long gone having success in Tampa Bay.

The window of opportunity is wide open for Buffalo to extend its division lead and take a major step toward ending New England's 11-year run as division champions.

It's not as if the Bills haven't had their own issues of late. Two losses in three games where the offense hasn't been able to score 20-points in any of them and the defense has been porous, but for the second half against the Jets last week.

Things are worse in Foxboro.

Quarterback Cam Newton is struggling, could be a negative play or two away from getting benched, and has a major confidence issue. He will be without receiver Julian Edelman among others. Top cornerback Stephon Gilmore, a former Bill of course, is out for this game with a knee injury he suffered in practice earlier in the week. Belichick can scheme things up better than just about anyone, but when you're down top personnel it makes it that much more difficult.

Buffalo has not beaten New England in Orchard Park since 2011.

It has been a long and frustrating wait.