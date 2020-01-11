Patriots vs. Bills Gameday

The Bills (5-2) are hosting the Patriots (2-4) at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS VS. BUFFALO BILLS - Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY

FIRST QUARTER

-The Patriots first drive stalls at the Buffalo 47-yard line with New England able to rush for 21-yards, but not able to sustain anything offensively.

-The Bills drive the ball 78-yards on ten plays. The drive featured a 19-yard run by Josh Allen, a 21-yard gain by rookie RB Zack Moss, with Moss capping the drive with an 8-yard TD run. Buffalo with a 7-0 lead with 5:29 left in the first quarter.

-The Bills defense comes up with another stop. An illegal hands to the face penalty on Ed Oliver extended New England's drive, but Quinton Jefferson sacked Cam Newton on 3rd and 8 to force a punt.

-The Bills started their drive with Allen hooking up with Stefon Diggs for a 20-yard gain. A false start by Brian Winters on 3rd and 12 and incompletion from Allen on 3rd and 17 forces Buffalo to punt.

SECOND QUARTER

-New England drives the ball 44-yards on 8-plays. The drive featured a 28-yard pass/run hook-up between Cam Newton and James White. Nick Folk capped the drive with a 43-yard FG cutting the Buffalo to 7-3 with 10:50 left in the half.

-The Bills drive stalls after Allen took a loss of five running out of bounds before throwing the ball away. The play was ruled a sack. Allen threw into coverage and had the ball knocked down on 3rd and 9. Bills forced to punt.