Bills' Micah Hyde gifts over 100 kids sneakers for the holiday

More than 150 pairs of brand new Nike sneakers were given away in Lackawanna.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Christmas for over 100 kids in Lackawanna got a little merrier.

Buffalo Bills Safety Micah Hyde and the Lackawanna Police Department hosted a 'Kicks for Kids' drive-thru.

More than 150 pairs of brand new Nike sneakers were given away and each kid received an Imagine for Youth Foundation bag, an autographed Micah Hyde photograph, a bag of popcorn, hot chocolate, and holiday treats.

The police department passed out the gifts and said it's nice to be able to help.

"I work in the schools when I'm not on duty and I've developed a relationship with a lot of the kids through working security in the schools and it's just nice to be able to help them, and then they identify with us, so it's just a great thing all around," Officer Keith Kwiatkowski said.

Hyde's Imagine for Youth Foundation aims to help kids both on and off the field.

Over the last few years, the foundation has been able to help thousands of kids by providing the tools and resources needed to succeed.