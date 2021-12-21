Bills Cole Beasley placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

NFL.COM reporter Ian Rapoport says Beasley has tested positive for COVID and is out 10 days.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL.COM reporter Ian Rapoport says Beasley has tested positive for COVID and is out 10 days.

Beasley has publicly stated in the past his refusal to take the COVID vaccine and had been outspoken about the NFL's rules for unvaccinated players.

In June, Beasley tweeted a "Public Service Announcement" with a note expressing his dismissal of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Beasley began the message by stating, "Hi, I'm Cole Beasley and I'm not vaccinated!" before addressing more about the vaccines administered to prevent the coronavirus spread.

"I'm not anti or pro-vaccine, I'm pro-choice," Beasley said in late July.

"Some people may think that I'm being selfish and making this a 'me' thing, but it is all about the young players who don't have a voice and are reaching out to me every day because they're told if they don't get vaxxed, they'll be cut."

The team says OL Evin Ksiezarczyk has been signed to the practice squad