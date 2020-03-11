Bills make no moves at trade deadline - add CB Worley to practice squad

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — ORCHARD, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Daryl Worley to their practice squad a week after the fifth-year player was released by the Dallas Cowboys. Worley appeared in seven games and started four for the Cowboys before being released as part of a midseason shakeup. Worley spent the previous two seasons in Oakland and his first two with Carolina after the Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2016 draft. He provides the AFC East-leading Bills veteran depth to an injury-depleted secondary as the team prepares to host the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.