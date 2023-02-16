Bills' Sean McDermott set to be inducted into the W&M Athletics Hall of Fame

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is set to be inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, March 10.

According to William & Mary, Tribe football alum Sean McDermott is not only a soon-to-be a W&M Athletics Hall of Famer, but he is also on one of the most cherished traditions in their football program, the Walk-On Hall of Fame.

During his time at W&M, McDermott played in all 46 games of his career as a defensive back with 26 overall starts. In his senior year in 1997, McDermott was named a team captain and had his best season yet. He earned third-team all-conference and second-team All-ECAC honors while also earning several academic honors during that time as well.

From @WMTribeFootball to the @BuffaloBills, Sean McDermott '98 has earned his success every step of the way. Coming to campus as a walk-on, coach McDermott is set to return as the newest member of the W&M Athletics Hall of Fame. https://t.co/vq1QKuT2KW — William & Mary (@williamandmary) February 16, 2023

Prior to McDermott's extensive career in the NFL, his time as an athlete at William & Mary set him up to move right into the coaching industry.

Immediately following graduation, McDermott joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 1998 and stayed with the team until 2010. From that point on, he moved on to be with the Carolina Panthers in 2011 until he was finally named as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

In his first season with the Bills, Sean McDermott took the team to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. McDermott has now been with Buffalo for six seasons with a 62-35 record as well as leading the program to five playoff appearances.