Report: Bills set to hire Adam Henry as wide receivers coach

Per a source, the Bills are hiring veteran wide receivers coach Adam Henry for the upcoming season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Buffalo Bills are hiring wide receivers coach Adam Henry.

Henry's coaching history is very extensive and his most recent experience comes from Indiana University as he served as the team's co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach.

Prior to that position, he started at McNeese State University and went on to coach the Oakland Raiders as a tight ends coach. Following this experience, he began his time as a wide receivers coach with LSU before he went on to coach the receivers for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys.

Henry will come into this new position in Buffalo with over 10 years of coaching experience in the wide receivers position.

