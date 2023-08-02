Report: Bills set to hire Al Holcomb as senior defensive assistant

NFL Media reported on Wednesday that the Bills are adding to their defensive coaching staff by hiring Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Despite the fact that the Buffalo Bills have yet to officially announce it, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media tweeted on Wednesday night that the Bills are adding to their defensive coaching staff by hiring Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant.

Most recently, Holcomb completed the 2022 season as the Panthers' interim defensive coordinator. Prior to that position, he was the assistant head coach for the Panthers.

In addition to his most recent years in Carolina, Holcomb's professional career started with the New York Jets in 2007. He then moved on to be with the Giants for four years from 2009-2012 and eventually landed in Carolina for a five-year stint as a linebackers coach.

The #Bills are hiring Al Holcomb as a senior defensive assistant, source says. Holcomb, who was the #Panthers’ interim defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Steve Wilks, reunites with Sean McDermott, whom he worked alongside in Carolina. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2023

Holcomb's initial time with the Panthers from 2013-2017 is when he and Bills head coach Sean McDermott first went on to work and connect with one another. McDermott, at the time was working as the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011-2016.

Al Holcomb later took two jumps to be with the Cardinals and Browns each for one year before finding himself back with the Panthers for the past four years.