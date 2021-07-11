Bills' offensive line exposed in shocking 9-6 loss to Jacksonville

The top-scoring offense in the NFL could only muster two field goals against a Jaguars team that owned only one win before beating the Bills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Josh Allen was sacked four times, lost a fumble and threw two of his five interceptions on the season in Buffalo's 9-6 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.

It was the Jaguars' second win of the season, while the Bills dropped to 5-3, leaving them only a game ahead of the New England Patriots in the AFC East standings.

General manager Brandon Beane sat still at last week's NFL trade deadline when the Bills, with a beat-up offensive line with injuries to Jon Feliciano and Spencer Brown, struggled to protect Josh Allen up front all day against one of the league's bottom-feeders that has only won a single game this season.

The top-scoring offense in the NFL and 14-point favorites could only muster two field goals against a Jaguars team that only owned one win before beating the Bills.

After a field goal on Jacksonville's opening drive, Buffalo's red zone struggles continued on their first possession, settling for a 24-yard Tyler Bass field goal, unable to convert a 1st-and-goal opportunity at the 3-yard line, which tied the game at 3-3.

The Bills would add a 41-yard field goal by Bass on their second drive to take a 6-3 lead, and Buffalo would not score again.

Jacksonville tied the game with a 55-yard field goal on their next possession, and the 6-6 score would carry into halftime.

The second half was stunningly worse for Buffalo's offense, with Allen picked off by Rudy Ford and ... Josh Allen, the Jaguars linebacker, on the Bills' first two drives in the third quarter.

Allen's interception led to the eventual game-winning 21-yard Matt Wright field goal, putting the Jaguars ahead, 9-6.

After punting away the next drive, the Allen would then fumble on third-and-2 at the Jacksonville 37, which was recovered by the Jaguars' Allen again.

On the Bills final drive, Josh Allen was sacked on 3rd and 7 at the Jacksonville 39 and 1 minute, 11 seconds left in the game, leaving the Bills with a desperate attempt on fourth-and-16 to keep their hopes alive.

Allen missed Stefon Diggs, and Jacksonville was able to run out the clock during a punt on their final possession, giving the Jaguars their second win of the season.