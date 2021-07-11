Slow start: Bills sputter through loss in Jacksonville

The Bills scored field goals on their opening two drives, but didn't score again.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bills won ugly with a lackluster first-half effort against Miami last week.

They're having to do the same so far in Jacksonville. The Bills and Jaguars were tied 6-6 at halftime.

Ultimately, Buffalo lost 9-6.

Josh Allen was 13-of-21 passing for 90 yards and was sacked twice.

Allen ran for 50-yards but otherwise, Buffalo running backs accounted for just eight yards combined.

Buffalo was penalized six times for 70-yards including four personal fouls.

Each team managed just 132 yards of offense in the half.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes forced a fumble recovered by Levi Wallace near the end of the half. That was after Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury late in the first half against.

The Jaguars faced a 1st and 10 at their own 22-yard line with 3 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second quarter. Lawrence had thrown a sideline out when one of his own linemen being pushed backward collided with his ankle. Lawrence was helped off the field and replaced by C.J Beathard.

Lawrence quickly emerged from the locker room and returned four plays later.