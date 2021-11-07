x
Bills

Week 9: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Follow along with Ashley Holder for the Buffalo Bills' Week 9.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals while exiting the field after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to make it two in a row after their loss to the Titans on Monday Night Football. 

The Bills' defense will look to continue their dominance against a rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

The last time the Bills were in TIAA Bank Field it was a playoff loss. 

  • Bills inactive players vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

1st Quarter

  • Jaguars hit with back to back penalties with a taunting penalty and then unnecessary roughness on opening drive on Tre White.
  • Jaguars Matt Wright with the field. Jaguars lead Bills, 3-0. Bills cant find the end zone on their opening drive and have to settle for a field goal. Tyler Bass nails the 24-yard field goal to tie it up at 3-3.
  • Mario Addison with his second consecutive game with back-to-back sacks.

End of the 1st: Jaguars-3 Bills-3

2nd Quarter

