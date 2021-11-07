Week 9: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to make it two in a row after their loss to the Titans on Monday Night Football.
The Bills' defense will look to continue their dominance against a rookie quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.
The last time the Bills were in TIAA Bank Field it was a playoff loss.
- Bills inactive players vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars
1st Quarter
- Jaguars hit with back to back penalties with a taunting penalty and then unnecessary roughness on opening drive on Tre White.
- Jaguars Matt Wright with the field. Jaguars lead Bills, 3-0. Bills cant find the end zone on their opening drive and have to settle for a field goal. Tyler Bass nails the 24-yard field goal to tie it up at 3-3.
- Mario Addison with his second consecutive game with back-to-back sacks.
End of the 1st: Jaguars-3 Bills-3
2nd Quarter