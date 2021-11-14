Bills defense dominates Jets; offense finds groove in road win

Five Bills' defensive backs created takeaways during the dominant performance. Josh Allen also bounced back after Week 9.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Buffalo Bills returned to form in Week 10 against the New York Jets walking away with a 45-17 win in East Rutherford, N.J.

Things started well. The Bills defense forced an initial three and out and continued to dominate the rest of the game.

Buffalo's defense created five turnovers as the Bills bounced back from an embarrassing loss in Week 9 to the Jaguars. All five turnovers were created by Bills' defensive backs. Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Jordan Poyer, and Tre'Davious White all had an interception, and Micah Hyde recovered a fumble.

Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes. Allen was 21 of 28 for 366 yards with touchdown passes to Matt Breida and Stefon Diggs with an interception. Breida added a scoring run, as did Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Taron Johnson, Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace and Jordan Poyer each intercepted Jets quarterback Mike White.

The offense did its part, too, on Sunday.

On their first possession, Buffalo got the ball at its own 42 and rolled 58 yards over five plays with Josh Allen connecting with Matt Breida for a 15-yard touchdown. It was the early momentum the offense needed after a miserable loss at Jacksonville in which they failed to score a touchdown.

The defense stepped up again with a takeaway in the form of an interception from Taron Johnson. Tyler Bass added a 29-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

Things regressed slightly for the offensive line, Josh Allen was sacked twice; although one sack Josh appeared to have plenty of time to react but was focused downfield. Allen did connect with Stefon Diggs for a 57-yard gain late in the second quarter. After Diggs was ruled out of bounds on an apparent touchdown reception, Allen found him again for a 12-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 17-3 lead.

Allen was 15-of-21 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.