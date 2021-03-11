Jon Feliciano out, Cody Ford could make Bills' starting lineup

Feliciano is out with a calf strain and is week-to-week.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills' offensive line struggled to win the battle on the line of scrimmage against the Miami Dolphins.

Buffalo is back on the field working toward Sunday's matchup on the road against the 1-6 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bills coach Sean McDermott has made numerous changes to his offense offensive line, including the benching of right guard Cody Ford. The 24-year-old hasn't seen much game action lately, but that could change as Jon Feliciano's calf injury has sidelined him at least for the next few weeks.

Feliciano is out with a calf strain and is "week-to-week."



"My confidence hasn't changed in Cody," McDermott said. "I think Cody has done great, he's gone back to the drawing board and tried to adjust somethings fundamentally. He's put himself in a good position to come out here and do some good things for us."

#Bills Josh Allen says Cody Ford is ready to go (if needed) and he’s confident in him. “There will be no limitations or changes if he’s in the lineup.” @WGRZ — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) November 3, 2021

Quarterback Josh Allen also echoing the same sentiments in Ford.

"He's handling it like a pro," Allen said. "He comes out here and works, puts his head down, he doesn't complain, and he's got an opportunity here."

"Whoever goes out on Sunday, the best five will have to go out there and try and perform and execute a game plan. We have supreme faith in the guys we put out there."

It's not for sure that Ford will replace Feliciano. Ike Boettger and, if healthy, Spencer Brown would be next in line.