Bills fan says she used fake vaccine card at game

2 On Your Side looked into the claims made on social media on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Several viewers have asked us to look into a claim made by a woman on Twitter Sunday bragging about getting into the Bills game using a fake vaccination card.

This was the first week everyone 12 and up had to be fully vaccinated to go to the game. If you weren't, you'd be turned away.

The account that sent out the tweet has since been deleted, but we captured the image on Monday when it was still active. @KimberlyRRadio tweeted before the Bills game Sunday, "Here we are. Didn't even look at my fake card. LOL." Her tweet was shared on multiple social media sites leading to many of you asking about it, so we checked with six agencies to get answers for you.

Let's start with the Erie County Department of Health. A spokesperson told us Monday its employees refused entry to 258 people who weren't fully vaccinated on Sunday. We didn't get an answer from the ECDOH Tuesday about this tweet because it's closed for Election Day.

We also asked a spokesperson for the Erie County Sheriff's Office about the tweet's claims. He told us, "We are not investigating anything."

We contacted the FBI because people tagged them in some tweets and the COVID-19 vaccine card is a federal document. A spokesperson told us it would not be their jurisdiction.

Finally, we contacted a spokesperson for Erie County and one for the Bills. We haven't heard back yet, but we did hear back from the Sheriff's Office and that is a county agency. We also contacted the District Attorney's office and haven't heard back yet.

Bottom line, the sheriff's office says it isn't investigating the claims the woman made on Twitter.