Bills Mafia meets Midwest: fans explore Kansas City, await game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Bills fans who made the trip, it's been time well spent exploring Kansas City, as Mafia meets the Midwest.

No doubt, Buffalo has been well represented.

Marco Cercone and his family arrived in style in Kansas City.

"I've had this for five years, all decked out in Bills paraphernalia. Seats 14. We're only 10. Little leg room this time," he said of his massive vehicle.

A near 1,000-mile trip, this is the farthest he's taken it so far.

"It was a gift from my sister and my parents for my 40th birthday," Cercone said. "They didn't like the clunkers I was looking at buying, so they decided to go all out, and this has been the best thing, other than the birth of my children and the day I got married. This has been awesome to have this."

Jaclyn Lawrence, Alicia Gordon, and Andrea Sauers also made the road trip, driving all night to get to Kansas City. They wasted no time exploring Independence, Missouri, just outside Kansas City, and the hometown of President Harry Truman.

Some history Saturday, some football Sunday.

They bought their tickets weeks ago, founded in faith that the Bills would make it here.

Only about 16,000 lucky fans will be inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night to watch. That's why prices on the secondary market are as high as $5,000 per seat, with five in the pod, so $25,000.