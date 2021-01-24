Del Reid: Bills' success bittersweet without fans in stands

Buffalo fans say they are the best in the NFL, and the co-founder of Bills Mafia wants the players to get the full experience.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is a phrase, a movement that people across the country now know.

Bills fans will often say they are the best, and the co-founder of Bills Mafia wishes the players could get the full experience this year.

"Bills fans bring something unique to the table when it comes to just cheering on the team," Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid said, "and it does kind of stink that the newer additions to the roster, the rookies, and the free agent signings, and Stefon Diggs, who they traded for, it does kind of stink that they haven't been able to fully experience Bills fans.