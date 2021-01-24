Lancaster neighborhood lights up with Bills pride

The display started to go up before the Bills' first playoff game. There are now more than 150 homes in the Summerfield Farms development showing off their pride.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — This time of year, the holiday lights usually start to come down, and really the only thing lighting up neighborhoods are the street or porch lights.

But some Lancaster neighbors are actually putting up lights, all to support the Bills ahead of Sunday night's AFC championship game in Kansas City.

It only takes one person to inspire others. In this case, it was a neighbor in Lancaster's Summerfield Farms development area who swapped out his red and green Christmas lights for some red and blue ones.

Then everyone in the neighborhood immediately followed suit, including Matt Carlucci.

"Some people just got into it and bought a whole bunch and were handing them out," Carlucci said. "People were putting them in each other's mailboxes and were leaving them as gifts for each other on porches, just to make sure they change their lights to red and blue."

The light display started to go up before the Bills' first playoff game against the Colts. There are now more than 150 houses showing off their Bills pride.

But a couple of colors shining off each home are also managing to connect a community even more during a time when everyone needs is most.

At 6:00 on @WGRZ: It only takes one person to inspire others. In this case, it was a Lancaster neighbor deciding to swap out red & green Xmas lights for red & blue to support the #Bills. Now the entire neighborhood is following suit. #BillsMafia



Pics courtesy: Dan Bifaro pic.twitter.com/nvRal6EWuE — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) January 23, 2021

"It feels like everybody is just showing this unity and this pride," Carlucci said. "Of all the things that are dividing our country, our city, our neighborhoods, all of that goes away when you see that red, white and blue glowing at night."

That message seems to be growing more each night.

So much so that neighbor Dan Bifaro decided to get a bird's-eye view with his drone and take these stunning pictures.

"In my pictures, that was really only one section of the neighborhood," Bifaro said. "It was really windy, I couldn't get to the other parts. It really spread like wildfire. It's really neat. It seems like every day, every night, there's more and more.

"Neighbors in the area tell me they hope more people in Western New York are inspired to put up lights outside their homes."