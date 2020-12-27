x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Bills look to put stamp on AFC East with sweep of Patriots

New England's 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills' Brandin Bryant, right, and A.J. Klein, left, tackle New England Patriots' Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills head to New England with a chance to be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000.

The Patriots’ 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record. The 1971-81 Cowboys and ’70-80 Rams made it 11 seasons in a row.

The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999. A win would be Buffalo’s sixth 12-win season and first since 1993, the last of a four-year run of Super Bowl appearances, all losses.

Buffalo won the first meeting with the Patriots this season, 24-21 on November 1 in Orchard Park.

    

Related Articles