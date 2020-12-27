Bills look to put stamp on AFC East with sweep of Patriots

New England's 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills head to New England with a chance to be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000.

The Patriots’ 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record. The 1971-81 Cowboys and ’70-80 Rams made it 11 seasons in a row.

The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999. A win would be Buffalo’s sixth 12-win season and first since 1993, the last of a four-year run of Super Bowl appearances, all losses.

Buffalo won the first meeting with the Patriots this season, 24-21 on November 1 in Orchard Park.