ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to James Cook as time expired in the first half to give the Buffalo Bills a 21-13 lead over the Miami Dolphins.

The play capped a 12-play 82-yard drive that encompassed the final 2 minutes, 59 seconds of the second quarter.

Allen was 16-of-23 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He also connected with Quintin Morris and Nyheim Hines on touchdown passes.

Miami had success in the run game in the first half rushing for 126 yards. Raheem Mostert had 11 carries for 108 yards with a long of 67. Salvon Ahmed rushed for Miami's only touchdown of the half.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was 8-of-16 passing for 101 passing yards.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley had one catch for 9 yards. The Bills activated Beasley from the practice squad this afternoon after signing him out of retirement on Tuesday.