Tyler Bass named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

The Buffalo Bills made the announcement Thursday morning, saying Bass managed to convert all 10 of his field goal attempts in four October games, despite playing in challenging conditions.

Bass is the first Bills player to be named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in 15 years. Brian Moorman was the last Bills player to earn the honor back in November 2006.

Bass has quickly established himself as one of the Buffalo Bills' more reliable and accurate kickers in just 18 months. He's hit 16 of 17 field goal attempts this season, including a 57-yarder in a 26-11 win over Miami last weekend.

The field goal ranks as the third-longest in Highmark Stadium history, and fourth-longest overall by a Bills player.