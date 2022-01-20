Bills' Harrison Phillips takes 3rd place in NFL's Charity Challenge

The challenge offers players nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year to earn more donations for a chosen charity. Harrison's is the Playmakers Foundation.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The results are in for the NFL's 2021 Charity Challenge.

It offered players nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year to earn more donations for their chosen charity.

The Bills' pick, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, finished in third receiving $5,000 for his Playmakers Foundation.

This is Phillips' second season as the Buffalo Bills' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 during the NFL Honors.

Back in June, hundreds of people showed up at Highmark Stadium to take part in Phillips' Playmakers camp for kids with developmental differences and special needs.