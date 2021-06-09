Harrison Phillips eager to get back to 100% health

Almost two years removed from an ACL tear, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is close to feelings like his old self.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips had a tough break after tearing his ACL back in 2019, and last season was just a glimpse of Phillips getting back on track.

Almost two years removed from his injury, he’s now looking for a breakout year, personally, and not just getting to his old self but an even better version of that.

"I feel a lot closer to that," Phillips said. "You hear all the time that it’s two years removed with a significant injury like that before players are truly themselves, so I'm just counting the blessings every day, working my (butt) off."

"This is a very important year with the Buffalo Bills, and important year for myself. I'm working hard as I can to come back better than any previous year I’ve had in the NFL."

As Phillips continues his recover, it hasn’t slowed down his drive for helping kids.

He’ll hold his annual Playmakers camp at Highmark Stadium this Saturday, featuring 200 kids with special and developmental needs.

Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. It’s a free camp. Bills legend Jim Kelly and other current Bills players will be around for the fun as well.