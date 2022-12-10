Bills getting healthier heading into matchup with Chiefs

The Bills are set to take on the Chiefs in the biggest game of the regular season so far and will be doing so with a healthier injury report.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Bills prepare for the biggest game of the regular season on Sunday when they face the Chiefs, it appears they'll head into that matchup much healthier than previous weeks.

All of Josh Allen's primary targets are back and practicing in full.

Starting slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie is back after he cleared concussion protocol this week. McKenzie says he's ready to go despite a tough week of passing concussion tests.

"I feel amazing, went out and practiced and felt great during the week. I took tests, that was aggravating because I want to be out there with my guys, but I had to take precaution in what I was doing. I took the tests so everything worked out this week." McKenzie said.

He added, "It's my competitive nature, like, 'Hey, I want to get back out there.' But they said they need to make sure you are OK, there is life after football, one week won't set you back. You just have to make sure you are alright, and they made sure I was alright and everything."

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Jordan Poyer and cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Christian Benford practiced in non-contact red jerseys on Thursday.