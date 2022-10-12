Bills try to move on from 13 seconds; Tre'Davious White returns to practice

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to key topics as the Bills began preparations for Sunday's game at Kansas City.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's a question that's loomed over a successful start to the season for the Bills.

When will Tre'Davious White be back.

We've now heard part of the answer.

The Bills top cornerback will began practicing with the team on Wednesday. He had been recovering from the torn ACL that he suffered Thanksgiving night in the win over the New Orleans Saints.

He will not play against the Chiefs this weekend.

White started the season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). The Bills now have three weeks (21 days) to activate him or he would miss at least four more games and not be able to practice while on injured reserve.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke to the approach they'll take to try to get White back to game action.

"We're just going to take it not only one practice at a time. Bear with me when I say this... but one play at a time in practice and just go from there. Let's crawl before we walk and that will be the approach."

McDermott also confirmed that WR Isaiah McKenzie has cleared concussion protocol.

Players missing practice Wednesday: WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), Taiwan Jones (knee). OL Rodger Safford and DE Von Miller will be on veteran rest.

McDermoitt also confirmed that safety Micah Hyde underwent surgery on the neck injury he suffered in the loss to Tennessee. Hyde was already on injured reserve and done for the season.

"He's in good spirits. Anxious to get back here."

REMATCH WITH CHIEFS:

Buffalo and Kansas City each enter this game 4-1. It's the first meeting since the divisional playoff game at Arrowhead last January that Buffalo lost 42-36 in overtime, giving up a three point lead by mismanaging and poorly executing the final 13 seconds of regulation.

"That did happen. It's part of our past on one hand but it's also part of our past. We're looking ahead to this game," McDermott said. "That's going to happen. People are going to write what they want to write. This team will take on it's now identity. You learn from things like that and you move forward."

This of course is far from a playoff match-up, but the outcome could very well determine who has homefield in what many consider to be a likely playoff meeting this year.

"Every game is the same size. You guys are going to write what you're going to write. I respect that. For us as competitors, this is the next game on our schedule and that's not our of disrespect for the Chiefs. It's out of respect. We'll stay in our routine."

Much of the blame in the playoff outcome has fallen at the feet of the Buffalo coaching staff. The decision to kick away for a touchback rather than short to take additional time off the clock after the Bills had taken a three point lead on one of four Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis touchdown passes. Also on the way the Bills aligned and played defense on the final drive that allowed the Chiefs to move into field goal range.

McDermott said valuable lessons were learned.