ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Allen had 466 total yards and four touchdowns against the Steelers on Sunday. He completed 20 of 31 passes for a career-high 424 yards.

It's the eighth time that Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week in his career.