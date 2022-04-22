Bills' schedule for next fall will be released May 12

Buffalo could have prime-time road dates against both Super Bowl teams from this past season: the L.A. Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — We now have a date for when the Buffalo Bills schedule for this fall will be released: May 12.

The Bills posted the date on their Facebook page less than a week from the start of the seven-round NFL Draft, which begins Thursday and ends next Saturday.

The opponents and the venues were already known, based on how the NFL's formula and how the teams finished last season. But when those games are played remains unknown, including prime-time appearances.

The Bills will host the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The Bills will hit the road for games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets.

The Lions annually play a home Thanksgiving game, so there's a chance the Bills could play on the holiday for the third time in four years.

In 2019, the Bills beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15. Then last year, they went to New Orleans and beat the Saints 31-6.

A game against Kansas City could very well be played in prime time, for some obvious reasons. The Bills' 42-36 recent overtime loss in the NFL divisional playoffs still lingers for many, and in 2021, the Bills lost 38-24 on the road in the AFC championship game.