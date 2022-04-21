Brandon Beane on 2022 season: 'It's not Super Bowl or bust'

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addresses the narrative that the Bills are going all in now to win a Super Bowl.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — I know many Buffalo Bills fans would agree that this upcoming season is Super Bowl or bust. Buffalo has the postseason experience and when you look at the current roster even before the 2022 NFL draft, it's one of the best in the league.

Now with that being said, this week Bills general manager Brandon Beane emphasized the importance of not looking at just this year, but instead narrowing in on the future of the franchise for many years to come.

This is a team that is being built for high quality expectations to contend for several seasons ahead.

"It's not, it's not, I understand the question, and I get why people would think that, but this is not a one year, we got to get to the Super Bowl or not. I want to get to the Super Bowl every year," said Beane. "But, we can win the Super Bowl this year, and we're gonna be fighting like hell to get back there next year. No move we made this year was an all-in, you better do it now. We got a plan and we will stay competitive, that's the plan, that's my job."

So, now the question is what do the Bills do with pick 25 in the 2022 NFL draft? Do they trade up for a cornerback? Do they stay put? Or do they take the 2021 Super Bowl champion LA Rams path and trade their picks to win now?

Beane answered with, "Rarely, rarely, rarely, I don't know a case where I will say let's put all of our chips to the plate, the table, and let's do it all right now and not worry about next year. That's not what we are doing. I can promise you."

If I had to guess, the Bills would stay put at 25 and take the best cornerback on the board. Expectations are that they would like to see Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. fall to 25.

The 2022 NFL Draft is from Thursday, April 28 to Saturday, April 30.