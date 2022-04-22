Bills GM focused on Super Bowl chase, not overtime rule changes

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been busy identifying what the team needs to do to avoid ending up in the same situation next season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Although the Bills' Super Bowl expectation year ended in complete heartbreak fashion last season, general manager Brandon Beane has clearly been busy at work identifying what the team needs to do to not end up in the same situation next season.

Even with the overtime rule being changed, Beane says he's not focused on the rules being altered. Instead, he's looking in the mirror to see how he can step up and help put the right pieces into this Super Bowl puzzle.

"The first thing you've got to do is look at yourself," Beane said.

"I go back and look at what I could have done with the roster better, and I'm sure, as great as Josh played, there's things he goes, 'Maybe if I had done this.' Or somebody on defense, or a coach, or whoever. We all just, that's how we're wired."

Getting better requires a more stout defense, especially going up against an AFC filled with talented quarterbacks. Beane addressed that.

"The one thing in free agency was, I wanted to be more consistent up front. It's a quarterback league, and we have a quarterback, but we also have to be as consistent as we can of not only harassing the other quarterback, but getting him to the ground," Beane said.