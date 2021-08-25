x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

Bills sign Steven Sims to boost depleted receiver position

Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington. He had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 28 career games.
Credit: AP
Washington Football Team wide receiver Steven Sims (15) runs with the ball during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed receiver Steven Sims to address an injury- and coronavirus-depleted position. 

Sims spent his first two NFL seasons in Washington. He had 61 catches for 575 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 28 career games.

Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis must spend five days in self-quarantine after being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday. 

Sims' special teams experience is also considered valuable due to the uncertain status of Buffalo's top two returners, Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson. 

The Bills close their preseason schedule by hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Related Articles