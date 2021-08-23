Goodell wants Bills in Buffalo, confirms need for new stadium

"We're certainly beyond that," the NFL's commissioner Roger Goodell said about new stadium talks for the Buffalo Bills.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he wants to keep the Buffalo Bills in Western New York and confirmed the team's need for a new stadium when he was in Western New York for the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday.

"We can renovate (Highmark Stadium), but it's not going to last much longer... at some point, we've got to talk about a new stadium, and we're certainly beyond that," Goodell said, regarding discussions on a $1.1 billion dollar proposal pitched to lawmakers by Pegula Sports and Entertainment for a new stadium in Orchard Park, which would be funded by taxpayers.

"I don't know the timeline, other than I know serious discussions are happening now... They require that public-private partnership and a process where everyone gets to understand what's needed," Goodell said.

"It'll have to be something that's built for Buffalo. The same thing that was built in Dallas may not work here in Buffalo. It's got to fit Buffalo. And I think that's one of the things that the focus has to be on: Finding solutions for Buffalo and the Bills so they can continue to be successful here in Western New York."

Goodell said the league wants to see the Bills stay in Western New York and hopes the best long-term decision for the area will be made.

"We're focused on keeping the Bills here," Goodell said.