Report: Bills receivers Beasley, Davis to miss 5 days for NFL COVID-19 protocols

According to Pat Leonard from the New York Daily News, the two receivers tested negative for COVID-19, but were in close contact to a trainer who tested positive.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis have reportedly been removed from the team's facilities and cannot return for five days because of close contact to a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard.

Both Beasley and Davis tested negative for the virus on Tuesday morning, the report said.

However, per NFL COVID-19 protocols, players who are unvaccinated and are in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus must undergo a five-day reentry process to the team.

Beasley has publicly stated his refusal to take the vaccine and has been outspoken about the NFL's rules for unvaccinated players.