TAKE2: Adam and Vic on Bills inspired win over Seahawks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — We heard all week long, and justifiably so, about how the Seahawks were rolling into town with the top scoring offense in football and that the Bills would struggle to keep pace.

Instead it was the Bills that returned to early season form with their highest point total since the 2016 season in a 44-34 win.

Josh Allen threw for 415 yards, matching his career high, along with three touchdowns and ran for one as well. He decided to play after his grandmother passed away Saturday night.

The defense, while allowing 34 points, took the ball away four times in helping to key the win.

