Bills head to Kansas City for first AFC title game since '94

The Bills advanced to the title game with a 17-3 win over Baltimore while the reigning Super Bowl champs beat Cleveland 22-17 last week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills will be making their first AFC championship game appearance since a 30-13 home win over Kansas City on Jan. 23, 1994. But unlike that game in Buffalo, the Bills will be the visitors for the first time in three postseason games against the Chiefs.

Kansas City is only the second team in NFL history to host three consecutive conference title games with the other being Philadelphia, when the Eagles were led by current Chiefs coach Andy Reid.