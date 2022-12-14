Beane: Beasley initiated return to Buffalo

Bills general manager Brandon Beane discusses what went into the re-signing of receiver Cole Beasley.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills GM Brandon Beane says it all started when his phone rang.

"Cole reached out a couple of weeks ago. It was right after Thanksgiving."

Receiver Cole Beasley, who helped the Bills' offense reach its peak for three seasons wanted back on the field, and back into the organization.

"Listen I know I'm retired, but I'm still open to playing. I know you guys have had some injuries there... I don't know if the door is closed."

The Bills had released Beasley in March after not being able to find a trading partner.

Tensions were high.

Beasley had just four catches in two games with Tampa Bay this season before deciding to retire.

The Bills had acquired Jamison Crowder in the offseason and had plans for a dynamic and improving Isaiah McKenzie to combine to fill the role of a slot receiver in the offense. Crowder broke his ankle in Baltimore, and McKenzie hasn't been able to adapt as well as they'd hoped. Those factors combined with an ankle injury to receiver Jake Kumerow had Beane listening.

It led to the Bills signing Beasley to the practice squad on Tuesday, and the outside chance he could play against the Dolphins Saturday night.

"There's no promises on either side where his snaps will go to... Whether he's ready for a game this week, ready for a game next week, whatever."

Beasley has joined the Bills in practice. Something many didn't envision when he left back in the spring. He had taken a strong stance against vaccination during the pandemic. It had become a divisive issue in the locker room. Beasley had clashed with fans on social media. When he left he had made it known publicly that it was time to move on, and that he felt things had changed in the organization.

Beane says he's confident that what happened in the past will remain there.

"Knowing Cole. Cole wears his emotions on his sleeve. It's what makes for a small guy...tough. In a roundabout way, we talked about things. Deep in his heart, Cole is a good person and I think ultimately we appreciated who he was when he was here."

Head Coach Sean McDermott says he's confident whatever tension existed in the spring won't impact the situation moving forward. Beane echoed those remarks.