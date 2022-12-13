Cole Beasley reportedly returning to Buffalo

Beasley would be coming out of retirement to join the Bills. He played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it a career.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly returning to Buffalo to sign with the team’s practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Beasley would be coming out of retirement to join the Bills. He played two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before calling it a career.

The 33-year-old signed with the Bills in 2019 as a free agent and spent three seasons in Buffalo. He had 231 catches for 2,438 yards over those three seasons.