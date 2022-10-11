Former Bills' player Cole Beasley finds buyer for Orchard Park house

The 6,944-square-foot house at Angle Road was removed from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors multiple listing system on Oct. 10. Realtor.com has the house listed as a "pending" sale.

The property went on the market for $1.5 million on Aug. 19 — 45% more than it sold for in 2019. The buyer is expected to pay close to the asking price, sources said. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.