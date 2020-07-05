ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Coming off their second playoff appearance in three years, the Buffalo Bills will have four prime-time games next season.

Chief among those four is a Thursday night date with Super Bowl champion Kansas City on October 15 at New Era Field, in Week 6.

The other three prime-time games are all in December: in Week 13 at the San Francisco 49ers, Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Week 16 at the New England Patriots.

The game against the Steelers will be featured on Channel 2's Sunday Night Football.

Here is the complete schedule:

Week 1: vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. September 13

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., September 20

Week 3: vs. Los Angeles Rams, 1 p.m. September 27

Week 4: at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. October 4

Week 5: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. Thursday, October 11

Week 6: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. October 15

Week 7: at New York Jets, 1 p.m. October 25

Week 8: vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m. November 1

Week 9: vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1 p.m. November 8

Week 10: at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. November 15

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. November 29

Week 13: at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. Monday, December 7

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m. December 13

Week 15: at Denver Broncos, to be determined

Week 16: at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. Monday, December 28

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. January 3

The NFL's schedule rotations mean the Bills will play all the teams from the AFC West and NFC West divisions.

When the 2019 schedule was released last spring, the Bills had 14 games that were scheduled to start at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The two exceptions were the Thanksgiving day game in Dallas against the Cowboys and a Saturday December date with the New England Patriots.

That won't be the case this year.

RELATED: Micah Hyde charity softball game postponed due to COVID-19

RELATED: Agent: Jets, ageless Gore agree to terms on 1-year deal

RELATED: Levi Wallace will be gaming for a good cause on #GivingTuesdayNow