BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans are used to cheering for Levi Wallace on the field. Now, they have the chance to go up against him in Fortnite for a good cause.

The Bills cornerback is teaming up with the American Cancer Society for a live stream event in honor of #GivingTuesdayNow, a new global day of giving in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Wallace is in Buffalo going through the Bills' virtual off season program, and says he's been gaming to pass the time when he's not in Zoom meetings or working out.

Wallace wanted to get involved with the American Cancer Society's "Game On" effort to show fans that cancer hasn't stopped because of coronavirus. He's also honoring the family members he's lost to the disease.

"I lost my aunt when I was a freshman in high school to breast cancer," he told 2 On Your Side. "I lost my granddad to prostate cancer before I turned one. Cancer has always been a big part of my family. It means a lot, losing family members that were close to me. I don't remember my granddad. My aunt was the only aunt I had in Arizona, so losing her was a lot. I'm trying to do this in honor of her."

You can participate in the live stream here starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. You can also text "Levi" to 40648 to contribute to Wallace's fundraising efforts, and visit www.fightcancer.org to learn more about the American Cancer Society.

